CAUSTIC SODA VICTIMS NEED SKIN GRAFTING

LUGONGOLWENI– A dermatologist says some of the people who were severely burnt by caustic soda, which fell from an overturned truck near Siteki about a month ago, may need skin grafting.



Skin grafting is a process which involves removing skin from one area of the body and transplanting it to another part.

Dr D.F Mabundza, who specialises in skin, hair and nail diseases (dermatology) at the Mbabane Government Hospital, said ‘no serious complications’ were expected from the caustic soda victims as long as ‘proper wound management was done’.



“Proper wound care by health personnel is of utmost importance until wound healing is achieved. Since these ulcers may be deep, due to extensive tissue damage, debridement (surgical removal of dead tissue) and skin grafting may be necessary as part of wound management,” said Dr Mabundza.

She advised all the caustic soda victims to promptly report to the nearest hospital so that their wounds may be managed by health personnel until they were healed.



“They can be assured that with proper medical care, no adverse complications are expected. They are, therefore, encouraged to cooperate with health personnel and be compliant with treatment. Wounds may take longer to heal due to expected tissue damage,” she said. She confirmed that caustic soda was a highly toxic substance that could cause severe tissue damage if skin was left untreated after coming to contact with the substance.



“Contacts with higher concentrations results in chemical burns, demonstrated by very deep necrotic ulcers. Early recognition and prompt removal of the chemical is vital as prolonged exposure results in even more skin damage,” said Dr Mabundza.