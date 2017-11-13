WRONGFULLY ARRESTED MYENI WANTS E350 000 FROM GOVT

MBABANE – Government admits that gospel artist Timothy Myeni’s brother was wrongfully arrested for an alleged rape incident.



The issue to be determined now is how much government is prepared to pay him for the humiliation he suffered at the hands of the police during his arrest and detention.



Sabelo Myeni, who was a furniture shop assistant manager, was arrested by members of the Royal Swaziland Police on October 25, 2007. He alleged that prior to his arrest the police went to his house where they harassed him and his wife

After being detained for two days at the Manzini Police Station, he was eventually released without having been charged or having appeared before a court of law.



He is now demanding E350 000 from government as compensation for the unlawful arrest. The money which is being demanded by the plaintiff (Sabelo) includes compensation for unlawful arrest and detention on two occasions, loss of dignity/deprivation of liberty, loss of consortium, humiliation and degradation of status.



In his particulars of claim, the plaintiff stated that on October 27, 2006 he was admitted to bail by Judge Qinisile Mabuza (now Principal Judge) on a charge of rape. He narrated that he was confronted by four police officers at his place of employment demanding to arrest him in respect of the same set of charges in which he had be released on bail for.



His lawyer from Robison Bertram, Derrick Jele, averred that the conduct of the police officers in seeking to effect a forcible arrest on his client at his workplace, in front of customers and in the presence of his subordinates were clearly unwarranted. “Our client is an assistant manager of one of the big furniture shops, being Fun City Furnishers. He is also a brother to former Lubulini Member of Parliament Timothy Myeni. It is clear that our client is a person of high social standing,” submitted Sabelo’s attorneys.



The lawyers further submitted that Sabelo spent two days in police cells under conditions which were not fit for human occupation, more so an innocent person; he was forced to mix with hardened criminals.