ABORTION IS MURDER – BUSHIRI’S CHURCH

MBABANE – While Swaziland has been urged to adopt laws allowing voluntary abortion, especially for women who have been raped or with children with birth defects, some churches are totally against this.



This is written down in the Constitution of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (Swaziland Branch) which was founded by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Although the office of the church is registered at Tshwane Event Hall in Pretoria, the local branch, which has since taken some of its members to court, has submitted that as part of their constitution, abortion was considered as murder. Under Article 4, in their Statement of Faith, the church in subsection 18 states that they believed that human life began at conception and that an unborn child was a human being.



“Therefore abortion is murder,” reads the constitution.

The church further states that it rejected any teaching that the abortion of pregnancies due to rape, incest, birth defects, gender selection and population control were acceptable.



The church’s constitution further states that the teaching of abortion for the mental wellbeing of the mother was unacceptable.

The ECG Church justifies its stand by citing several verses from five Books of the Bible.

One of these is Psalm 51:5 which reads: “Surely I was sinful at birth, sinful from the time my mother conceived me.”

Another verse that was cited by the church is Psalm 139:14-16: “ I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful,



I know that full well.”

Verse 15 continues to read: “My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth and our eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”