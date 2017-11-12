TEACHER, PUPIL BREAK-UP, OVER 50 MISS EXAM

MBABANE – An alleged sexual relationship between a love-struck female teacher and a pupil allegedly led to a class of over 50 pupils not to write their final ICT IGSCE examinations.



The teacher, Gcebile Mamba- Dlamini is employed as an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teacher in both Form IV and Form V at Big Bend High School.

The pupil in question is in Form IV and is alleged to have been one of the best pupils in the subject.



This is the same school where the headteacher had to deregister the entire Form V class from this year’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) external examination subsequently forcing the school to refund each pupil a sum of E750, much to the chagrin of parents who were livid over the fact that the teacher in question had been fingered to have been the one who caused the situation.



Information reaching our investigation’s desk is that when the alleged relationship between the teacher and the pupil went sour, the teacher openly told the rest of the learners in her ICT class that she was not going to teach while her ‘boyfriend’ was part of them.

Adding fuel to fire is the fact that the teacher allegedly further failed to accompany a Form V class to U-Tech for an internet practice session as she was still smarting over the fact that she had been rejected by her young ‘Romeo’.



Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education and Training also launched its own investigation following the allegations levelled at the teacher and as such made startling revelations. According to reliable sources, the alleged affair was exposed to the public domain after the pupil broke off his clandestine affair with the teacher who was deeply in love with him.