KING WARNS TRAITORS, OPPORTUNISTS, EGOISTS

LOZITHA – His Majesty King Mswati III has sent a strong word of warning to individuals who think they are larger than life as they will be exposed and be brought crumbling down.



The King said these people had the tendency of assuming that their deeds would forever remain hidden and forget that God sees everything they do.



The monarch was speaking yesterday afternoon at Mandvulo Hall, Lozitha Royal Palace, during the End of Year Thanksgiving Prayer.

Keeping in line with the prayer service’s theme “I will never leave you nor forsake you”, the King said it was indeed true that if you follow God’s word then He will never abandon you.



He said what he liked about God was that He exposed things that were hidden and those that were hell-bent on committing atrocities against others.



“People may discuss and take decisions that affect you but God will never forsake you. People whom you trust and are always in your company do turn against you but God is always there with you. God is the only one who knows what each one of us is thinking. He exposes secrets and brings them in the open. God reads what is in our hearts. How many people can do that? Even doctors who operate people’s hearts cannot read what is in that heart,” the King said.



He advised all those gathered at the service that it was important to walk with God’s grace because then success would be guaranteed.

The king said it was important that if one embarked on a particular mission, that mission should be successful and the only way to ensure this was to have God by your side.



His Majesty said there were opportunists who were always looking to capitalise on other people’s weaknesses and it was important to always be on the lookout for such individuals.