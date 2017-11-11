I LOST MY WIFE IN SWALLOWS NAME – COP

MATSAPHA – A bedridden man regrets introducing his wife to soccer as he has now lost her allegedly in the name of Mbabane Swallows.



The police officer, based at Sigodvweni, said his wife started sleeping out after she was elected vice chairperson of the Mbabane Swallows, Matsapha supporters’ branch.



This happened a few months ago and it was preceded by activities involving the team, which included meetings and parties.

Mathokoza Mdluli’s regret according to his claims is that his wife Nobuhle Dlamini allegedly started having excuses to be busy with chores related to the team.



He said last year he became ill and has been bedridden for about a year now. The depressed husband said his wife was never a soccer fan until they got married in 2014, while he was still a soccer player for Wanela Pirates. They got married through Swazi Law and Custom.

Relating how their relationship started showing signs of deteriorating, Mdluli claimed that his wife would use the family car to drive around and run errands she claimed were related to the team.



Sometimes, this would allegedly be without his consent. “This was because I was voiceless and lying helplessly in bed.”

He said things became even worse when she would allegedly sleep out under claims that she was attending Mbabane Swallows fans’ parties, one of which took place last weekend somewhere around Tubungu.



“On that Friday, she came home with some Mbabane Swallows fans carrying live chickens, which they slaughtered and stored in the fridge in preparation for the party. On Saturday she left to watch a game where Swallows played against Royal Leopards and she allegedly did not return home until Sunday,” he alleged.





