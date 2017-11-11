SWAZI MOBILE NOW ROAMING IN SA

NHLANGANO – It is going to be a fabulous festive season for Swazi Mobile customers who will travel to neighbouring South Africa as they will enjoy the roaming service.



This comes after the company introduced the international roaming service early this week.

Already, some customers have posted on social media how they were already enjoying the service and that the charges were cheaper than those offered by the country’s first mobile telecommunications company, Swazi MTN.



For sending an SMS while roaming, Swazi Mobile charges 80 cents while Swazi MTN is E2.

When calling a local number while roaming, Swazi Mobile charges E3.65 while for Swazi MTN it is E5. Receiving a call while roaming on a Swazi Mobile number is E1 while for Swazi MTN it is E2.12.



The news of the international roaming service was confirmed by Swazi Mobile Chief Executive Officer, Wandile Mtshali during the opening of the company’s Nhlangano experience centre, which took place yesterday.



Mtshali mentioned that they were currently using test tariffs on the service and that they would officially make an announcement during an official launch set to take place after negotiations with the rest of the network providers had been concluded. Currently, the company has reached an agreement with South African mobile giants, Telkom, and is on the verge of clinching deals with other companies including Vodacom, for the roaming service. Since the company officially switched on in July this year, there have been concerns from customers who wanted to know when they would be able to roam whenever they travelled outside the country, especially to neighbouring South Africa.