I’M SAMSON MBHAMALI, THAT’S NOT MY SON

MNDOBANDOBA – Mystery deepens in the case of the naked man, covered in a white substance found at the home of well known traditional healer, Elliot Fakudze.



Further confusion comes after Samson Mbhamali said he was equally curious, not only of the identity of the man said to have been found at the Fakudze homestead, but also of the one who claimed to be him.



Mbhamali, who was found on his way from collecting firewood at Ncandweni yesterday morning, dismissed any thoughts and suggestions that the man found at Fakudze’s home was his son.

The elderly man said this was not possible.



Smeared



This follows an article by the Times SUNDAY last Sunday, which ran pictures of a man who had smeared himself with an unknown white substance at Fakudze’s home.

He was naked and was suspected to be practising witchcraft at the healer’s home.



A few days after the article, a man claiming to be Samson Mbhamali alleged that the man in the pictures was his son who worked and resided at Fakudze’s homestead.



Arguing why the naked man could not be his son, Mbhamali said it was impossible that members of his family could work and reside at Fakudze’s home as they did not see eye to eye.



“My family does not see eye to eye with Fakudze because he shot and killed our younger brother,” alleged Fakudze who quickly added that he personally did not have a problem with him as they worked together as community police members.