2 TEACHERS, 11 OTHERS HELD FOR DAGGA DEALER’S MURDER

MANZINI – Two teachers form part of a 13 member mob which allegedly murdered a dagga dealer last month.



The teachers were arrested by the police on Sunday and made their first appearance on Monday prior to moving an application for bail at the High Court.



Allegations, which are yet to be verified in court, are to the effect that the teachers, together with the other suspects, were present when the dagga dealer, Sincomiso Ernest Dlamini was beaten to death with an assortment of weapons.



Sincomiso was found in a thicket, sleeping in a shack made out of plastic and other material.

Apparently, he was asleep with his girlfriend when the mob pounced, dragged him out of the shack and severely beat him. He later succumbed to his injuries.



The teachers happened at Ntsanjeni.

The, Nhlanhla Mnisi (32) and Nkosikhona Masilela (31) of Ntsanjeni, revealed in their court papers when applying for bail that they were government employees and were handed over to the police by their attorney, Machawe Dlamini of MV Dlamini Attorneys.

The teachers were arrested together with 11 other suspects, namely Sabelo Mnisi (44), Nkosinathi Lukhele (32), Douglas Mnisi (34), Mfanasibili Magongo (34), Thembisa Dlamini (29), who is a community police member, Sandile Msibi (29), Ndzabatetive Mnisi (35), Sandile Magongo (25), Bhekisisa Mnisi (22), Zakhele Masango (23) and Nkhululeko Mnisi (20) all of Ntsanjeni.

Mnisi, one of the teachers, in his court papers stated that he never murdered Sincomiso though he was present when the incident occurred.



“I am employed as a teacher by the Swaziland Government and my continued incarceration has serious repercussions to me and my family and I may find myself having difficulties with meeting my monthly obligations and further lose my job. During investigations, I cooperated with the police and I am prepared to comply with all conditions that may be attached in relation to my bail application,” he said.



Masilela also mentioned same and added that he had never taken part in the commission of the offence on the day Sincomiso was murdered.