CHURCHES JOIN HANDS TO VISIT ‘UNHOLY’ PLACES

MBABANE – Other than preaching, there are many ways of spreading the gospel.



This has been displayed by Every Home for Christ Swaziland, which is an umbrella body for all churches. Its aim is to help churches which need assistance in evangelism outreaches, designing religious literature and any other aid. Every Home for Christ is made up of church leaders from different denominations.



On its current mission, the organisation is helping out the African Evangelical Church (AEC) spread the message of the gospel across Mbabane. Some of the targeted places are those near drinking holes including Mgababa in Msunduza and extension 3.

The religious organisation engaged members of the public in services held in an open space around the city, where there has been a projector showing short films about human life and what will happen to the soul after death.



The short films used are said to be based on the most common hindrances that prevent people from being saved. Each problem differs with each place.



According to Every Home for Christ Evangelist Casper Dlamini, this is done to give individuals an idea of what will happen to them on resurrection day if they do not repent. Dlamini said the films show common sins that are committed by mankind such as imbibing alcohol.



After witnessing the effects of non-repentance, people then decide whether they want to be saved or continue swimming in sin. “Most of the time people do an introspection of where they want to be because they relate better with what has been shown to them.