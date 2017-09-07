COPS CALLED AS SCU STUDENTS STORM MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

MBABANE – The glass door of the Ministry of Education and Training had to be heavily guarded by police as students from the Swaziland Christian University engaged in a toyi-toyi on Tuesday.



The over 100 aggrieved students, who are still pleading for the re-opening of the institution, spent the better part of Tuesday at the entrance to the ministry.



Employees and members of the public had difficulty coming in and out of the building as the students literally blocked everything.

The students, accompanied by representatives of their parents, arrived at the ministry at around noon.



There were close to 20 police officers who had to make a wall at the door to ensure that the students did not force their way in and had to now and again push them away.



Other officers were camped at the main entrance of the premises which also houses the Revenue Offices and the Ministry of Public Service, to ensure that operations were not disturbed.

As the students danced and sang, some employees were seen peeping through the windows of the tall buildings, something which angered the students as they shouted at them.



Struggle songs were the order of the day as the students, who were carrying placards with messages directed to the Minister Phineas Magagula, sang and danced, calling for the institution to be re-opened.



In their songs and placards, they made it known that they were ready to face the minister. This eventually did not happen.

By 3pm, they were still singing and dancing and even had lunch and snacks delivered there.





