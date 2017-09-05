KOMBI MARSHALL HELD FOR RAPE OF MINORS WANTS BAIL

MBABANE – Did he take his marshal skills too far? A kombi marshall is being accused of having raped a pair of 12-year-old minors.



It is alleged that he also attempted to kill one of them by strangulating her and further stabbing her with a sharp object in the neck. Both teenagers are from Eteni in Matsapha.



The kombi marshal, Zwelithini Bheki Dlamini (34) of Hlathikulu, now stands charged with two counts of rape and one of attempted murder.rge sheet that has been filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the accused allegedly committed these offences in 2015.

According to a cha



The rapes, according to the charge sheet are accompanied by aggravating factors.

On Friday, the accused filed an application for bail in the High Court.



The Crown is, however, reportedly opposing his application which had been filed under a certificate of urgency by his attorney Lucas Bhekisisai Dlamini from BKS Dlamini Attorneys.



In his application, Zwelithini mentioned that he was a breadwinner who had been earning life through piece (odd) jobs as a kombi marshal.



He went on to tell the court that he had a wife and two minors who would suffer irreparable harm due to his continued incarceration.

He also claimed that he had developed ill- health in prison and he suffered from asthma and pneumonia, which was getting worse each succeeding day.