MTN PRESIDENT’S PRIVATE VISIT TO PM

SIKHUPHE – It was a meeting of big guns when MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer (ceo) Rob Shuter met the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Dlamini, in private, yesterday.



The meeting was held after Shuter had met with Swazi MTN management and staff and also after paying a courtesy call to the minister of Information Technology and Communications (ICT).

Efforts to get comment from government spokesperson proved fruitless as his phone rang unanswered. The last effort was made at around 8pm.



Shuter, who was appointed the Group CEO in July, arrived in the country in the morning through the KMIII International Airport.

He was met at the airport by Swazi MTN CEO Ambrose Dlamini who was accompanied by some members of his management and junior staff.



In a brief interview, Shuter said his main objective to be here was to meet with MTN operations and other important stakeholders.

“I’m very pleased to meet with the honourable prime minister and also the minister of ICT - trying to understand their vision for the country, and what role can MTN play,” he said.



He disclosed that he would also have a session with staff members of Swazi MTN during his short visit.

Shuter noted that the local entity showed strong performance when gauging it against the other operations which were in 22 countries. “We are expecting a lot of things from our team here,” he said before being ushered into his vehicle to Ezulwini where he met staff.