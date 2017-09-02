ISLAM CATTLE SLAUGHTER; 70 PEOPLE LEAVE DEJECTED

EZULWINI – About 70 people returned home without free meat at the Ezulwini Mosque after a power failure.



The power blackout spoiled the party for about 50 children and 20 adults who were hoping to receive meat parcels from the Mosque yesterday.



This was during the first day of Eid ul-Adha, an Islamic festival where cattle, sheep, and goats are slaughtered and given to the less privileged and the public at large.



The electricity glitch happened in the afternoon as the meat distribution process was about to start. However, this happened at a time when more than a hundred people had already received the hand-outs.



News of the distribution stopping came at a time when children as young as three had formed a line waiting for their turn to receive the meat. The children were eventually told that they would not be receiving their portions because of the power challenges.

They were told to return today as the distribution would continue until tomorrow.



The Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager at SEC, Sifiso Dhlamini apologised for the power cut and explained that from this reporter’s explanation of what transpired, the outage was not planned. Dhlamini also explained that such outages were caused by disruptions and were not on purpose.



“We are sorry that such a significant festival had to be disturbed.”

Saied Matsebula, the local Muslim Liaison Officer said that they were hoping to have the problem sorted soon. Matsebula stated that they would try to have the meat sliced elsewhere so that the process could continue.