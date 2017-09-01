CABINET, PARLY LET US DOWN - SCU STUDENTS

MBABANE – While they sit and worry about their future, students from the temporarily closed Swaziland Christian University (SCU) feel let down by Cabinet and Parliament.



This is because they made countless efforts to seek the assistance of the two arms of government in solving the challenges that were faced by the institution, which eventually led to the suspension of its operations.



This was said by the institution’s Students Representative Council (SRC) and class representatives yesterday, after delivering a letter of appeal to the Minister of Education and Training, Phineas Magagula. The letter was delivered following a meeting that the SRC and the class representatives held in the morning, where they took the decision to make a stop at the ministry.



Even though they did not find the minister, the students managed to deliver their letter at around lunchtime, where they made it known that they would not comply with the decision that had been taken. In the letter, the students are demanding that the institution be re-opened with immediate effect.



They quoted the minister’s words, which they said he uttered in May this year, where he assured them that the problems faced by the institution would not lead to its closure, as it was in the heart of government. The students said the suspension of operations was a contradiction to what the minister had initially said. When the minister was asked at around 4pm if he had received the letter, he responded to the negative, stating that he had been busy with other commitments.



Interviewed after delivering the letter, the students mentioned that the fact that they were just sitting and not knowing when things would get back to normal, was a sign that both Cabinet and Parliament did not do much in as far as assisting them was concerned.



