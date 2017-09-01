JUDGE MUMCY BLASTS COPS FOR ARRESTING SIX AFGHAN TOURISTS

MBABANE – Not even the watertight shelter of Court F could protect the officer responsible for arresting the six Afghan nationals at KMIII International Airport as Judge Mumcy Dlamini rained hard on him.



Detective Constable Bhekinkhosi Dlamini, who is based at the airport, had a tough time explaining to Judge Dlamini why the six Afghans and two Pakistanis, whose cases were consolidated, were arrested in the first place.



The Afghans, Basheer Ahmad Noori, Gualay Noori and Khalid Mohammed, who were in the company of three minors aged six, nine and 15-year-old, were arrested after the police had queries about their visas.



They were arrested on August 21. They were represented by Kwanele Magagula of Sithole and Magagula Attorneys.

The two Pakistanis who were also incarcerated are Ahmad Irfan and Wahid Abdul. They are both directors of two companies in Manzini. They were represented by Ntobeko Piliso of Piliso, Simelane and Partners.



The Asians were kept in custody at the airport and were brought to court in the afternoon after the judge ordered in the morning that they, together with the investigating officer, be brought before court.

The first question the judge asked the detective was why the Asians were arrested. The detective told the court that their files had not been handed to Interpol for vetting purposes.