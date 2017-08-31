GOVT SUSPENDS SCU OPERATIONS

MBABANE – The future of 960 students at the Swaziland Christian University has been shattered.



This follows the suspension of operations at the university by government with immediate effect.

The shocking announcement was made by the Minister of Education and Training, Phineas Magagula, during a press conference late yesterday afternoon.



Magagula said he wanted to inform the public, including students and parents, that operations of the SCU had been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.



“The ministry, working with all concerned stakeholders, will work tirelessly to ensure that the institution resumes operations as soon as it is practicable,” said Magagula briefly.



This essentially means that the registration of students, which was ongoing, will stop and that those who had expected to graduate this year will not be doing so.

The university was founded by the Africa Continent Mission (ACM) under Pastor In Whan Kim.



During the brief press conference, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Swaziland Higher Education Council (SHEC), Mboni Dlamini, first gave a summary of how the situation ended up in this manner.



Dlamini said in 2016 there were problems at the institution which led to lecturers protesting.

“Government then asked us to check what was going on because we want to ensure that all our institutions produce graduates who can be employable in all SADC states and the world beyond,” said Dlamini.



