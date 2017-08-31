AUGUST ONSLAUGHT: SNUS ROPES IN UNIONS, CHURCHES

MANZINI – As students are itching to implement phase two of their Right to Education Campaign; the ‘August Onslaught’, SNUS has formally invited unionised workers under TUCOSWA and churches to join them.



The Swaziland National Union of Students (SNUS), which is behind the campaign, has written letters inviting the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA), Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT), Swaziland Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (SUFIAW) and the Council of Churches, to join them as they implement the ‘August Onslaught’.



Brian Sangweni, the President of the students’ union said this invitation was a follow-up to the informal invitation which they made during the celebration of the Workers Day 2017 at Mhlume.

“We are in a process of meeting the organisations we are inviting to join the campaign to finalise finer details regarding the strategy among other things,” Sangweni said.



Explaining the ‘August Onslaught’, the president said with the word ‘August’ they did not mean the month but they used it as an adjective to the onslaught which means that it would be impressive and overwhelming.



He said the time for the ‘August Onslaught’, a period of intense action to be dictated by the opening of all institutions of higher learning in the country has come. He said it could have been carried out during the month of August, as many had anticipated but delayed by the opening of the Swaziland Christian University and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology’s first year students, who were still delayed by the scholarship list, resulted in postponement of the action-filled part of the campaign.