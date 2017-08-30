FREE MEAT AS MUSLIMS TO SLAUGHTER CATTLE, GOATS ...

EZULWINI – People will once again be getting free meat from the Muslim community this coming weekend.



This would be in line with their annual festival known as Eid Ul adha, which comes about two months after Ramadan.

Ramadan is the official fasting which normally happens between June and July depending on the phase of the moon. The Muslim community normally begins and ends their fasting at the new moon.



The meat would come from the different animals that would be slaughtered which include cattle, goats and sheep as a sacrifice to Allah.

Sayed Matsebula, the Muslim Liaison Officer in Swaziland confirmed the festival this coming weekend.



Matsebula said unlike last year, where members of the public were invited to the Ezulwini Islamic Institute Centre to collect the free meat, this year the Muslims would be distributing the meat to the needy people across the country to make sure that all those who needed the meat received it at no cost.



He said they had already communicated with the communities to identity those who were interested in getting the meat. The meat would first be distributed to all the nine mosques in the country before being taken to the nearby communities.

The new logistics, according to Matsebula came after they realised that many people missed out in last year’s distribution.



“We received numerous calls from people who missed out last year and we have been made aware that some couldn’t make it to the mosque for many reasons. Some were sick and others had no money for transport,” he said.



“We want to make sure that all those who need the meat get it this year,” he added.

Asked about the essence of the sacrifice, Matsebula said it was meant for Muslims to demonstrate how they spent what they had before Allah.