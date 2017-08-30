THOUSANDS OF MAIDENS REGISTER FOR REED DANCE

Imbali from Ezulwini Royal Kraal.

LUDZIDZINI – Singing, dancing and shouting is what best describes the mood of the thousands of maidens who registered for this year’s Umhlanga Reed Dance yesterday.



Alighting from the 80 buses at Ludzidzini Royal Residence, the maidens began to sing and dance before they were given instructions with regard to their registration.



The most vibrant and energetic maidens were recruits from the Umbutfo Swaziland Defense Force (USDF). All other maidens stopped singing and watched them as they sang and danced the Zion style.



After they were given the instructions, the maidens began to sing their newly-composed songs which touch on the election of women to Parliament and marched to the registration point.



Upon their arrival, the maidens were reminded that vulgar songs were strictly prohibited at the event. The maidens were reminded that respect was key and warned against looking down upon others.



“No one is expected to bath in the river because Their Majesties have provided showers. You are strongly warned against littering, wearing leggings, sun shades, pants, and using make-up as well as artificial hair,” emphasised Sinenkhosi Dlamini, one of the members of Imbali responsible for the maidens.



On another note, Lunyati Dlamini reminded tindvuna that under no circumstances should they sleep with the maidens.

Dlamini put it straight that the male tindvuna were to avoid temptations during the course of the event.