SA BUSINESSMAN-BIKER HIJACKED, TAKEN TO ATM

MANZINI – A South African businessman, who had come to attend the 24th Bikers’ Rally was hijacked in his sleek BMW X5 and ordered to drive to local ATMs where his money was withdrawn at gunpoint.



Vusi Nkuna was further stripped of his jacket, belts and had his expensive wedding ring, two iPhone7 cellphones, an iPad and Samsung notepad stolen by an unknown man on Saturday at around 3am. The businessman was from the rally headed to Esibayeni Lodge when he lost directions to the hotel he had been booked in.



From the traffic circle, he went straight up to the University of Swaziland (UNISWA) direction, instead of going straight to Manzini. The businessman, together with his companions, had left their bikes at the lodge.



When interviewed through the phone, while in South Africa yesterday, he said he was still traumatised by the incident which left him without items valued at E100 000, including over E30 000 cash, which was withdrawn when the incident occurred.

The cash was withdrawn by the unknown man in different automated teller machines (ATMs) situated at the Kwaluseni Complex, where the OK Supermarket is located. When the businessman got to the University of Swaziland gate, a silver grey BMW drove to the front and blocked his way.



Thereafter, a man, armed with a gun, alighted from the passenger’s seat and came to his window. “He knocked on my window and ordered that I drive with him to the complex, which is a few metres from the hijacking spot. I did just that because he had a gun pointed at me. Upon arrival at the complex, he first took me out of the vehicle and ordered that I give him pin codes for my bank accounts so he could withdraw some money. Indeed the money was withdrawn, he then went for my brother and ordered him do the same and all his money was also withdrawn,” Nkuna said.