2 BROTHERS STABBED TO DEATH IN SA

LUBULI – A Ngcamphalala family of Lubuli is in mourning after two of their sons were brutally killed in neighbouring South Africa where they were employed.



Fana Sandile Ngcamphalala (32) and his younger brother, Sibusiso Bennet Ngcamphalala (23), were brutally stabbed to death by two men on Saturday August 19, while at kwaDukuza town (formerly Stanger) near the popular city of Durban.



According to the family, the duo had been employed as assistants to truck drivers for furniture wholesalers.

Reports reaching the family were to the effect that the two were stabbed by two men, who also happen to be brothers, following an argument.



“The bone of contention is still unknown but we heard that there was a certain woman at the centre of the argument,” said Nicholas Ngcamphalala, an uncle to the deceased.

He stated that witnesses informed the family that it was Sibusiso who was involved in the argument with the assailants and that Fana was trying to restrain his younger brother when they both got stabbed.

He said post-mortem results revealed that the two were stabbed in the chest with a knife and both suffered fatal wounds.



“Sibusiso died on the spot while Fana succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital,” said Nicholas.

He stated that the family was very devastated by the death of their two sons, whom he described as ‘very helpful’ to the family and other relatives.

The uncle said the duo had become breadwinners to the family following that their father was unemployed and their mother had passed away.



Nicholas revealed that Fana (the elder brother) had worked in South Africa for about seven years while his younger brother, Sibusiso, had just started working in the neighbouring country.

He further said Fana leaves behind one child while Sibusiso had no children.

Nicholas added that both Fana and Sibusiso were not yet married.



The deceased were buried at a family graveyard on Saturday morning, at Lubuli following a vigil, which was attended by hundreds of mourners.