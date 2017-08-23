E950 000 STOLEN FROM BOMBED ATMS – POLICE

MANZINI – Close to E1 million was stolen from the two automated teller machines (ATMs) which were bombed by armed robbers at Luve last week.



The amount was revealed by the National Commissioner of Police, Isaac Magagula, when he officially opened the Interpol Cybercrime Investigation Training for Practitioners in Africa Course at Police College, Matsapha yesterday.



He said the SwaziBank ATM was loaded with about E0.5 million while the First National Bank (FNB) fed its ATM with about E450 000, which brings the amount to E950 000. He said the ATMs were almost loaded within the same period and soon after the money was fed into the machines, they were bombed.

It was gathered that FNB loaded money on Monday while SwaziBank loaded its machine on Thursday and they were both bombed in the wee hours of Friday.



Magagula has sent a strong warning to the bombers.

The Police Commissioner; “Kute Imphunga yelihlatsi. It is a matter of time before we bring them to book.”

On another note, the police chief said they have noted that the attacks on ATMs in particular, had taken another dimension where the machines were being targeted for bombing with explosives, something which was unusual in Swaziland.



He said one could tell that the robbers were not Swazis but there were local people who helped the foreigners to carry out the bombings by doing a survey, because the ATMs were almost loaded with cash within the same periods and were thereafter bombed.