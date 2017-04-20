200 TO BE HIRED FOR LOCAL GOVT ELECTIONS

MBABANE – The upcoming local government elections will not only bring change in the different towns but employment opportunities as well.



This is because the various towns and cities will hire close to 200 Swazis who will be entrusted with conducting the voter registration exercise on a temporary basis.

Already, some of the towns have invited computer literate people who were interested in being temporarily hired as voter registration agents to submit their applications.



According to some of the town clerks and public relations officers of the towns, the number of the voter registration agents was determined by the number of registration centres that each particular town had. They confirmed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had already communicated to them that they were expected to hire two officers for each registration centre. This means that big towns needed more numbers when compared to the smaller ones.



For the Municipal Council of Manzini, there are 32 proposed registration centres where each one of them needed about two agents or officers, which meant that about 64 people would be employed.



This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer Mathokoza Thwala, who further mentioned that the elections were important and that they were encouraging all those who were eligible to take part in the elections to do so.



“We want to emphasise that being a councillor is not for a selected few but it is for everyone.