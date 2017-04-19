PRAY, GIVE GOD TIME - KING

NGABEZWENI – His Majesty King Mswati III has advised the Swazi nation to hunger for prayer and give God time.



The King said it was high time that people likened prayer with hunger because if you are hungry nobody tells you to eat, so it must be the same with prayer.

He was bidding the pastors farewell, following the Easter Services that were held over the weekend.

His Majesty said people remembered to pray during the most difficult times and tend to focus on those problems.

He said God does not want people to focus and pray to problems but should go beyond and put their faith in Him.

“The nation should hunger for prayer and do it every day reporting everything to him. God loves confessing people so that He may realise that we give Him priority and put all faith in him then he will reward us with his peace and stand by us.”

His Majesty said what was important when you have received Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour you should not live the way you had done before but need to change.

“As you are going back home today, you must depict a changed behaviour from how you did things before because God has reached to our lives and changed us.”



He said it was good to note the Swazi nation had made a choice to choose Christianity and make Jesus become ruler of their lives.

The King said God wanted faithful people who will always put their trust in him without any hesitation. Those people, the King likened them to a rock which never moves because where you have placed it you will find it where you have placed it.

If you are born again you show by your action and leaving everything behind you to follow in the footsteps of Christ.

He noted that if you were a drunkard, it was wise to depart from the bad habit and follow in Jesus footsteps.



“What will help us pastors is prayer and as we depart today it does not mean we have finished praying but we are about to start. I have heard the nation saying that the prayers conducted by the country are great which is why we overcame in very difficult times. It is because God has shown that He loves this nation, which is why we should depart from prayer as that would mean that we have cursed ourselves.

He said the Easter services had been great in the country, as many people saw an opportunity to visit and explore but as a nation we had seen it important to stay in the presence of the most high God.