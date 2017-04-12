FROM SCRAP TO 350 CHEV. V8

MBABANE – A vehicle which was bought as a scrap in 1999 has now been turned into a 350 Chev, V8 with electric doors.



Malcolm Barlow-Jones the owner says the first time the 1944 Ford popular was driven after he started rebuilding it was in 2000.

The making of the vehicle comes from going to different car shows which Malcolm has been attending where he picks up the different interior and exterior parts of the car.

According to the owner, the car is valued at around E200 000 and he has spent over E100 000 in purchasing parts which were needed, including the engine.

The doors are electric and it is opened through a remote control as there are no door handles on the two doors of the car.



This year he stated that he was taking it to the Street Rod Nationals in Klerksdorp in South Africa.

The vehicle has an automatic transmission and a jaguar dif. The colour according to the owner is a Nissan jazz colour.

The roof of the Ford has been lowered and Barlow-Jones said he has a strong liking for speed rods.



Its interior is attractive as there is a built-in DVD player and the radio also plays different television stations.

The Mbabane resident says he has travelled as far as Cape Town with his vehicle and has more trips lined up. Inside there are two pedals which are in different shapes, the brake pedal is shaped like a heart while the other is shaped like a foot.