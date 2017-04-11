E150 000 PRIZES IN SWAZI MTN/TIMES COMPETITION

Times of Swaziland Managing Editor Martin Dlamini (R) shaking hands with MTN Swaziland CEO Ambrose Dlamini at the launch. (Pic: Sibusiso Shange)

EZULWINI – It’s E150 000 in cash, cellphones and airtime up for grabs in the Swazi MTN/Times of Swaziland competition.



Swazi MTN and the Times of Swaziland have continued to show their commitment in changing the lives of Swazis.

The two companies yesterday launched a new competition where clients will stand to win prizes worth E150 000 in a space of 12 weeks, starting today.

The prizes include money, airtime and data bundles in each of the four draws that would be conducted fortnightly. Customers who want to try their luck in the competition are encouraged to fill in the competition form found in this publication and send it to the Times of Swaziland offices or Swazi MTN officers.



Speaking during the launch that was held at the company headquarters in Ezulwini, Swazi MTN Chief Executive Officer Ambrose Dlamini sent his profound gratitude to their partner company (Times) for their continued healthy relationship.



The CEO said the competition was aimed at improving the company’s products and services.

He said the competition was a continuation of the community projects that were operated through the MTN Foundation across the country. The MTN Foundation projects specialise in three sectors which are education, health and enterprise development.



“In appreciation of the company’s good works, an individual was quoted on social media saying, “If this is what MTN is doing, I do not mind the money they are taking from me,” said the Swazi MTN CEO in jest. He also thanked the Times for its continued support as they provide their services to the nation.

“We hope to see happy faces as we interact with the public,” he said.



Martin Dlamini, the Managing Editor of the Times of Swaziland, registered his hope that the interaction between the two companies will yield fruitful results. He said judging from the experience the company had when working with other enterprises, especially the commercial sector, MTN included, the competition will reach the desired impact.

“If MTN was a proposed woman, I would liken it to a hard to get woman. We are grateful of the relationship as we work towards improving the lives of the people in the country,” Martin said.