GRADE I PUPIL RAPED BY ANOTHER IN TOILET

NTSHANINI – It took a terrified young girl to wet herself repeatedly in front of her classmates for her teachers to realise she is a survivor of sexual abuse, which occurred within the school premises.



According to the Grade I pupil, she was sexually violated by another pupil in the Ntshanini Primary School toilets in an incident that has sparked security concerns at the remote rural community, situated about 45km east of Hlatikhulu in the Shiselweni region.

The incident left authorities at the school seeking answers on who could have been responsible for the dastardly act among the male pupils at the school.

It is believed that the abuse might have occurred about three weeks ago when the minor started showing changes in her behaviour pattern.



The young girl said the perpetrator pounced on her while she was alone in the toilet.

She revealed that the boy ordered her to close her eyes before he proceeded to rape her.

Once done with the abuse, the alleged rapist threatened to deal with the young girl in the event she told anyone about it.



Terrified, the girl also did not report the abuse until she felt able to confide in her own mother at home last Monday, following numerous visits by teachers and a psychologist to the girl’s homestead.

The matter first came to light when a vigilant teacher noticed a drastic change in the girl’s behaviour.

Information gathered was that the girl had become withdrawn and apprehensive about going to the toilet with other children during recess.



A source close to the matter said the girl would just remain in class alone when the children were allowed a short break to visit the toilet. Apparently, this had been going on for a while over the past three weeks, until her teacher confronted the young girl in order to find out what was troubling her.

What particularly drew the teacher’s attention to the child was that while she would be reluctant to go to the toilet, she would then suddenly wet herself in front of her classmates moments after the other children had returned.

Parents of the minor were approached but nothing came close to solving the girl’s mystery.



