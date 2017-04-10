EX SPLASHES GROOM WITH HUMAN WASTE AT WEDDING

MBABANE – Instead of being showered with gifts on his wedding day, a groom had a bucket full of human waste poured on him.



Peter Mavuso (27) and Cleo Mkhwanazi (21), who attend one of the churches in Mbabane, had their big day ruined even before they were officially united by their pastor.



The contents of the bucket were emptied on the groom’s head allegedly by his enraged former girlfriend. This happened yesterday during a church service, which was aligned with the wedding held at a school where the church normally conducts its services.



The suspect, estimated to be only 18 years of age, caused the nasty scene with the help of her two friends.

The trio went to the church as part of the congregation, all clad in black clothes. Just when the couple was called up to the front for the start of their wedding ceremony, *Noma stood up from her seat and poured the contents of the five-litre container on the groom’s head in full view of the congregation.



It is unknown where she obtained the contents from.

According to the groom’s mother, Thandi Mavuso, her son was seated between her and his father Bongani Mavuso when the unfortunate incident happened. The parents also found themselves being soaked in excreta.

While conducting the deed, Noma is alleged to have said, “You deserve this,” before taking off. When the groom’s mother asked why she did this, Noma’s two friends responded with unpalatable words which cannot be published due to their sensitivity.

This left those present during the church service, which is held in a classroom, in shock. They were also forced to vacate their house of prayer.

On the bright side, this misfortune did not stop the couple from proceeding with the wedding.

After the troublesome trio had left the scene, the groom’s relatives washed his clothes and clean clothes were fetched from his rented house in Corporation. The marriage officer, only identified as Pastor Dlamini, proceeded with uniting the couple.

Weddings are associated with blessings but the presence of human waste in such a gathering begs the question of whether the union of the bride and groom will be harmonious or not.



