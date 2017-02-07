SLAVE REVOLUTION FOR SD?

(Comment)



It is becoming apparent that to qualify as unemployed in this country, you must have pointed breasts, be willing to be humiliated at job interviews as well as resign yourself to being trafficked out of the country to work in sweat shops for slave wages.



Reports of 28 people believed to be Swazis found trafficked to South Africa are very disturbing to say the least. That they were found with no identification cards or travel documents raises many questions, the answers to which could explain the whereabouts of the hundreds of missing persons in this country.



Our government ought to be ashamed of the unemployment situation that is driving us to extreme levels of desperation. So should the Indvuna of Luvinjelweni, who called for the inspection of women’s breasts to ensure they don’t have children. This was in reference to the ongoing recruitment exercise for aspiring soldiers.



These developments bring to the fore, once again, how the lack of jobs in this country is driving our people, educated or not, towards slavery.

It is time this country got really serious about the job creation initiatives that exist only on paper. It is no secret that we have lost numerous big investors, simply because they refused to line the pockets of the facilitating individuals.

We’ve also lost thousands of jobs to poor decision-making.

Now we have new directives for our Cabinet as the world braces itself for the fourth industrial revolution where more and more machines are taking over most of the jobs we have today. What is our grand plan to ensure we do not end up as a market for cheap labour by the year 2022 and beyond? If we can’t manage the current revolution, where lies the confidence that we are fit for the next?



Cabinet has been directed to maximise job creation opportunities in agriculture which is the most viable for this country given the imbalance of trade on food commodities with neighbouring South Africa. The ICT sector, through the Science and Innovation parks, has also been listed as a possible saviour for our economy, particularly on job creation. Somebody needs to make sure we deliver on these projects otherwise we may not be able to afford the increased grants that His Majesty has so rightly pronounced for the forgotten elderly.



To let things be would explain why days have gone by with nobody in authority raising a finger at the ‘breast-inspection indvuna’. This suggests that humiliating behaviour is condoned in this country even though it infringes on the rights and dignity of the poor and vulnerable people. Disgraceful!