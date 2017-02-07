CON MEN EXTORT E228 000 FROM RETIRED HEAD TEACHER

MBABANE – A mini drama was witnessed at Sheffield Road yesterday when police officers intercepted alleged con men who had robbed a woman a total of E228 000.



The victim is a retired female head teacher who had just received her gratuity payout which she got at the beginning of January.

The alleged con men first posed as police officers.



The woman, who was a head teacher in one of the schools in the Lubombo region, started receiving calls, promising her another job now that she had a retired, a week after the money was deposited into her bank account.



She first received a call which informed her that she had been recognised by the country’s authorities for her good work while she was a head teacher and they had seen it fit that she be offered another job.

The caller then asked that they meet in Ezulwini where they were to discuss her move of being posted to a school, yet to be built, as head teacher.

She was informed that the school was to be built for orphans and she had been promised to be given shares in the school.



*Make Dlamini eventually met with the caller and after she had talked to him, he handed her a certain container which he explained to her to being muti. The muti was in a cooler-box which had ice cubes inside.

She was further informed that when she reached home, she should put it in cold water.



Police



While Make Dlamini was talking to the man, they were approached by two other men who claimed to be police officers. The bogus police officers introduced themselves as Nhlabatsi and Gwebu from Lobamba Police Station and they started questioning Make Dlamini’s companion.

Their attention was later drawn to the container that was given to Make Dlamini. The bogus officers requested Make Dlamini to open the cooler box, which she did.