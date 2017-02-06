GELANE SEEKS THERAPY, DIVINE INTERVENTION

MBABANE – Senate President Gelane Zwane says she has sought therapy and divine intervention following her lapse during the official opening of the fourth session of the 10th Parliament.



Zwane said she required therapy after what transpired when she presented her speech before Their Majesties.

Her presentation did not last longer than a minute.



According to the acting chief of Kontshingila, to suppress her shock, she engaged a therapist and a man of the cloth.

This she said was to assist her recoup from the shock she suffered after words on the paper which contained her talking points disappeared.

“I had to seek prayer as this was absurd.”



Though she could not state the therapist and man of God who offered her counselling and prayer respectively, Zwane said her spirits were high. She sounded hopeful that God would see her through this mishap that left her confused.

The Senate president emphatically relayed that she was still baffled by what transpired during the official opening of Parliament.

She alleges that when she was about to read her speech, the words ‘disappeared’.



“I can’t rule out that there may be evil forces behind such an incident. However, I can’t boldly say I was bewitched. It shall remain my suspicion,” she said.

She was definite that something amiss led to her lapse. She said what was puzzling was that leading to the ceremony, she had gone through the speech.

“I rehearsed the speech in the presence of the Senate clerk at table and my personal assistant as they are the people I had worked with in crafting it.”