SHISELWENI RA LIVID AS COPS PROBE VISIT TO UMPHAKATSI

MBABANE – Shiselweni Regional Administrator (RA) Themba Masuku is livid that police have started an investigation over a three-hour visit to the eNduma Royal Kraal.



Masuku is said to have paid a visit to the royal kraal located within Motshane, which is currently under the leadership of Umntfwanenkhosi Salaphi, who is the acting chief.



In an interview, the RA expressed anger at the fact that his visit to the area a fortnight ago has now turned him into a ‘suspect’ of sorts as police are said to be questioning community members on the reason for his visit.



“I have taken offence over the fact that four police officers are said to be investigating the reason for my visit to the royal kraal,” he said.



Masuku revealed that a certain member of the community close to the matter, informed him that the police officers approached him and asked why the RA had paid a visit to Motshane and what his interest in visiting the area was.

“I am, of course, waiting to hear what charges will be laid against me as I believe police investigate criminal elements; what was criminal about my visit?” he asked.



The alleged investigation comes at a time when there is mounting suspicion that Masuku was in the area because he had been allocated land by the acting chief.

This is despite the fact that Motshane currently has no leader as the rightful chief of the area, Chief Sipho Shongwe, died in 2011.



It is said the Shiselweni RA, who was accompanied by his wife, spent over three hours in a closed meeting with the acting chief.