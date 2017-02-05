WHAT DOES ACSA STAND FOR?

MBABANE – ‘Bill Clinton is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK)’.



This is one of the wrong answers given by aspiring warders during a written test for job interviews conducted by His Majesty’s Correctional Services yesterday.

More than 5 000 job seekers wrote the tests at the Swaziland College of Technology (SCOT).



The actual question was: “Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK)?”

The correct answer is Theresa May. Bill Clinton is an American politician who served as the 42nd President of the United States, from 1993 to 2001.



One of the job seekers remarked after the interview: “I didn’t know the answer to the question on who the prime minister of the UK is. I just wrote Bill Clinton.”

The name of the candidate who gave this wrong answer cannot be mentioned to protect him from humiliation. Candidates who will pass the written tests will progress to the physical part of the interviews.



Successful candidates will first undergo training at His Majesty’s Correctional College in Matsapha.

Student-warders or Warders II are paid an allowance of E4 544 per month while they are still undergoing training at the college.

Warders are trained for 12 months.

On employment, a warder is paid an entry basic salary of E7 513 per month rising to E9 805.



