PRINCESS’S DAUGHTER RAPED NEXT TO PRINCE BOYFRIEND

MBABANE – Legally speaking, if a family member engages in sexual intercourse with another, their act amounts to incest, which is criminal.



However, a daughter to a princess openly declared in court that she was in a sexual relationship with a prince, who, according to the family tree, is her uncle.



Making an observation on the ‘unclear’ sexual relationship between the two family members was Mzwandile Dlamini, who is representing Machawe Sibhaca Ndzingane, who is alleged to have raped Prince Ncabeni’s girlfriend at Ludzidzini.



After telling her side of the story before the Mbabane Principal Magistrate, Fikile Nhlabatsi regarding the rape incident, Dlamini established during cross-examination that the survivor, *Susan, was a descendent of the late Prince Makhungu, while her boyfriend was the son of Prince Ncaba.

This, after *Susan also continuously referred to him as prince.



It transpired that Prince Ncaba, the father to Prince Ncabeni, shares the same father with Prince Makhungu, who is the grandfather of Susan.

Customary, Prince Ncabeni is a brother to Susan’s mother, which results in Susan being Ncabeni’s niece.



The family tree was confirmed by Susan during the course of her rape trial. Defending her love and affection for the prince, she informed the court that the fact that prince Ncabeni and her mother did not share the same parents meant that they could be involved in a love relationship.

This was after Dlamini had asked her what she considers their act to be.



“According to you, is what you are doing Swazi or taboo?” asked Dlamini.

In reponse, Susan said there was nothing untoward about their relationship.



Meanwhile, when narrating her rape ordeal in court, she said she dreamt enjoying sexual intercourse with her boyfriend (Prince Ncabeni), only to find that the pleasure was literally from a stranger when she gained her conscious.