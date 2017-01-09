SEC GM’S PERSONAL ASSISTANT KILLS HERSELF

The late Thobile Fakudze who was the Personal Assistant to the SEC general manager for Finance and Customer Service. (Coutrtesy pics)

MBABANE – Swaziland Electricity Company’s (SEC) personal assistant to the general manager for Finance and Customer Service ended her life on Saturday evening.



Thobile Fakudze, who was also a socialite in Mbabane, resided at Makholokholo in her rented flat and her parental home is near Bahai.

Her friends and relatives were found at her parental home to offer their condolences after 5pm yesterday.



Information gathered is that Fakudze was found in her house after 6pm and she had taken two weevil tablets.

Some of her friends say she wrote a message to her mother through WhatsApp and informed her that she was going to end her life.



Truth



“She sent her mother a message and told her that she would leave the door unlocked. There are a lot of talks as to why she ended her life from the different people she had surrounded herself with. The truth is only known by her true friends and her family,” an acquaintance stated.

Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Sifiso Dhlamini stated that they had received news of the passing of one of their employees.



Dhlamini went on to state that they were still to meet with the executive on the next move about the passing and decide when they would go to the family to offer their condolences.



“For now all we can say is we are saddened by the news we received but some of the executive members have not been formally informed. We cannot issue a formal statement about the passing of Fakudze.



“We are also still to meet with her family as a company. All that we can say for now is our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends and may the Lord be with them during this trying time,” he said.