GOVT ON HIGH ALERT AFTER ZIM TYPHOID OUTBREAK

MBABANE – Following an outbreak of typhoid fever in Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Health has advised Swazis to take serious precautions due to the fact that a number of them reside in that country.



Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health Dr Simon Zwane said the disease was highly contagious.

Typhoid fever is an acute illness associated with fever caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria. It can also be caused by Salmonella paratyphi, a related bacterium that usually causes a less severe illness.



The bacteria are deposited in water or food by a human carrier and are then spread to other people in the area. “Due to this reason, in a few days, the disease could be spread in many places,” said Dr Zwane.

The PS said the ministry was very worried following the outbreak of the disease and he said Zimbabwe was not too far from the country, thus the disease could easily be spread into the country.



Apart from Swazis who reside in Zimbabwe, Zwane said people travelled a lot in recent days which is why they urged the nation to take extra precautionary measures to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.



“People travel as they embark on business trips, others travel for vacations while a number of Swazis live in that country,” he said.

The PS also highlighted that in order for Swazis to ensure that they protect themselves from contracting the virus, they must ensure that they maintain good hygiene.



“Swazis, just like we have been preaching in the past, must make sure that they wash their hands before eating,” he said.

Dr Zwane said they further advised the nation to avoid eating processed foods and to ensure that fresh food, especially vegetables and fruits, are clean.