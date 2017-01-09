EZULWINI CEO: I DO NOT LIKE TO BE BULLIED

EZULWINI – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the embattled Ezulwini Town Board Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has said he does not like to be bullied.



Matsebula made this statement during his appearance before the commission of inquiry last week.

The CEO said this when asked by the commissioners to describe the type of relationship that he had with the organisation’s councillors.



At first he mentioned that he was not comfortable with condemning any acts by the council as it was going to kill the working relationship.

He mentioned that both the councillors and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development were pivotal in his continued stay at the organisation, which is why he tried to be as good as possible when working with them.



However, he emphasised that there were instances where he felt like he was being bullied due to the fact that he was a young man leading such a big parastatal.

“Because I am the leader of the organisation, there are those that think that they can treat me badly as they know that I have a duty to respect everyone but I do not want to be bullied. I will not allow someone to bully me just because they arrived at the organisation way before I came,” he said.



On the allegations that he used bad language with members of staff the CEO mentioned that there was nothing wrong with him issuing a warning that he was going to fire those who were not doing their jobs.

“As a leader, there are times when you have to be tough to ensure that you get the job done. I find it funny that people want me to use nice words yet we are all here to work,” the CEO said.