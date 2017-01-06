SEXY TEACHERS MADE US FAIL – NGCOSENI PUPILS

A SIDE VIEW OF NGCOSENI CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.

NGCOSENI – Sexy teachers in miniskirts who exposed cleavages through their low-cut garments, is what some pupils say contributed to their poor performance in the 2016 Junior Certificate (JC) exams at Ngcoseni High School.



The pupils claimed that the sexy teachers resulted in some of them losing concentration in class.



This is according to some Ngcoseni Central High School pupils, who were repeating the Form III class last year. In the school’s Form III class of 2015, a total of 94 pupils failed but 78 of them came back to repeat. However, they were separated from the group that came from Form II as they learnt in two classrooms.

Again in 2016, a majority of the pupils failed as the school recorded a massive 166 failures.



The pupils, mostly males, who asked to remain anonymous because they feared victimisation, said the dress code of their female teachers was disturbing to them as they were old enough to be attracted to sexy women. They called for formal dress code for teachers in the school to avoid the disturbances.



Again, the pupils said there was division in the staffroom as some teachers were willing to teach them while a majority were reluctant to do so. “The unwilling teachers used to come to class 10 minutes before the end of their period and would just browse through the topics and say they will not teach us because we covered it the previous year,” the pupils claimed.



They said the educators used to give them homework on topics which they had not taught them on because of the assumption that they knew it as they had done it the previous year. On the same note, the pupils claimed they were not given textbooks for the reason that they knew what was inside since they had learnt it when they did Form III in 2015. “We were just not treated like pupils and we went to school for the sake of attending, not because we were learning,” they said.



On top of that, the pupils alleged that the language of some of the teachers was unpalatable as they used to tell them that they did not deserve to be in class because they were already imbibing alcohol and were addicted to dagga.

Some alleged that other teachers threatened to punish them with blows for the same reason that they were like adults since they were drinking and smoking.

They said some teachers only taught them when the examination was about to start and they were under pressure, so they couldn’t master enough information from the lessons.