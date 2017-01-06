SWAZI PUPILS SHINE IN MATRIC

BIG BEND – Despite the uncertainty over whether Swazi schools will continue to offer the Matric syllabus, Swazi pupils have excelled once again in the South African National Senior Certificate (Matric) examination.



Matric results were released by the South African Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Wednesday and they reflect that a total of nine Swazi schools, which are under the Swazi centre (U-Tech), attained 91.5 per cent passing rate.



A summary of the results reflect that there were 724 Swazi pupils who sat for the examination in October last year; 595 were full-time and 129 were part-time.

Out of all the Swazi pupils who sat for the Matric examination at U-Tech (Swazi centre), 285 passed very well and qualified to be admitted at universities for Bachelor programmes.

168 qualified to be admitted for Diploma programmes and 54 pupils got fair results and, as a result, they qualified to be admitted for High Certificate programmes.



According to the summary of the results, only 46 pupils failed and results for 170 pupils are incomplete; meaning that they are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, under the list of pupils who qualified to be admitted to universities, there are those pupils who performed exceptionally well.



They include Mfanafuthi Mthethwa from U-Tech, who attained seven distinctions and Siphesihle Nkambule from U-Tech, who also attained the same number of distinctions.

Under the Matric examination, a mark of 80 per cent and above is considered a distinction and a mark of 70 per cent to 79 per cent, is considered a merit. Wandile Dlamini and Nokulunga Dlamini, all from U-Tech, also performed exceptionally well.



They both attained five distinctions plus merits. Tematima Dube, from Mbalenhle Christian Academy, obtained five distinctions. She was the best performing pupil in her school.

The trio of Sakhile Kunene from U-Tech, Nkosingivile Khumalo and Theo Mamba, both from Mbalenhle Christian Academy, also performed well as they got four distinctions plus merits. Many other Swazi pupils achieved three distinctions plus merits.