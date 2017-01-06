MBABANE RECORDS 42MM RAINFALL OVER TWO DAYS

MBABANE – The capital has continuously dominated in rainfall received in the country for the past two days.



According to statistics issued by the Swaziland National Meteorological Services Department, Mbabane received 17.5mm rainfall as per the reading on Wednesday morning and an outstanding 24.8mm record yesterday morning.

It is also reflected from the statistics that the country received more rainfall between Wednesday night and yesterday morning than it did between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Vuvulane had 8.2mm recorded on Wednesday and 13. 8mm rainfall record yesterday morning.



Big Bend notably received more rainfall as of yesterday morning as it recorded 13.6mm, however, no rainfall was recorded the previous day in this area.

For Pigg’s Peak, 10.0mm was recorded in rainfall received on Wednesday morning while 12.2mm rainfall was recorded yesterday.

Siteki on the other hand had 12.8mm of rainfall received in yesterday morning’s records and 7.0mm record the previous day.



Lubovane was at 0.6mm record on Wednesday morning and had 7.6mm rainfall recorded yesterday.

At Shiselweni, Nhlangano stood at 1.2mm of received rain on Wednesday and had 5.0mm recorded yesterday.

The department had Matsapha reading 0.8mm of rainfall received for Wednesday morning and 6.5mm for yesterday.





















