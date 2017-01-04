GOVT WON’T BE HIRING NEW TEACHERS

MBABANE – Aspiring teachers will have to be patient as government will not be hiring any at the moment.



This was said by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training, Pat Muir, during an interview yesterday.

Muir said they were satisfied with the number of teachers at the moment and were not looking to hire more.



However, Secretary General of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) Zwelithini Mndzebele said the stance not to hire teachers would compromise the quality of education in the country.

He said he did not understand why there would be no hiring of teachers. He said with the introduction of Free Primary Education they expected personnel to be increased as there would be more pupils in the education system.

“If there will be no hiring then we are in a serious problem, it means work will be compromised because there will be more pupils and less teachers,” said Mndzebele.



He said the workload would be too much for them as they would have to do more than expected.

He said that would in turn jeopardise the quality of education. He said the teacher-to-pupil ratio of 1:33 was scientifically proven and was not just a thumb suck.