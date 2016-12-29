EZULWINI CEO DENIES LOCKING COUNCILLORS OUT

MBABANE – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ezulwini Town Board Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has denied reports that councillors were locked out of a proposed meeting last week.



Matsebula also said that even if the meeting became fruitful, he was not going to attend it as he was not feeling well. The CEO was responding to reports that the Councillors had to abandon their first meeting after being granted an order that their suspension by Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza had been set aside.

While the five councillors showed up for the proposed meeting, the CEO was nowhere to be seen. This is despite the fact that he is the legal secretary of council. The councillors had taken the minister to court after he suspended them and further instituted a commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Town Board.



Matsebula alleged that he was not aware of the said meeting as he was not informed by the responsible councillors as per the standing orders which guide the organisation.

“On the day I was on sick leave. I was in the office in the morning and left before lunch since I was not feeling well. By the time I left I had not been informed about a council meeting. The council boardroom was open. No one was locked out,” Matsebula said.



Some councillors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper that the CEO was aware of the meeting but allegedly showed no interest in it as he argued that he had not received feedback from the minister.



The councillors said while they did receive the message from his PA that he was not feeling well, they were not convinced as they had heard that he had said he was going to wait for correspondence from the minister.



