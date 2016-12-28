MAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING WOMAN TO DEATH OVER SEX

The victim lying in a pool of blood following the horrifying stabbing early on Christmas Day.

NHLANGANO – What was supposed to be a night of fun ended in tragedy when a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death during the early hours of Christmas Day, apparently after she refused to have sex with him.



The aggressor was identified as a 29-year-old Swazi national who is employed in South Africa and who was only in the country for the festive season holidays, while the victim was described as a 26-year-old woman from around Joubert area, outside Mahamba.



The assailant is alleged to have lured the 26-year-old woman to a secluded spot behind a shopping complex around the Nhlangano town centre at around 2am on Sunday, after meeting her in one of the popular drinking holes where he purchased drinks for her.

Upon reaching the secluded spot, the man is reported to have negotiated for the two to get passionate, but the woman was somewhat against the idea and in the process, an argument broke out which soon degenerated to a fight during which the man produced a knife and stabbed the woman several times on the neck; with blood gushing out from the inflicted wounds.



An eyewitness said the pair had been drinking together earlier on, and were from a well-known bar in town when they started arguing while walking together down town, at around 2am.

“I think the man had been negotiating for them to have sex but the woman refused. So, the man lost control and stabbed her repeatedly around the neck area,” explained the eyewitness.



In the ensuing commotion, a security guard who was stationed at a retail outlet nearby immediately rushed to the crime scene when he heard the woman crying for help.

He found the terrified suspect trying to raise the victim, who was by then lying in a pool of blood.

The security guard made a hurried call to the police to come to their aid.



The nightwatchman then explained the situation to the officers while the confused suspect made frantic efforts to assist his companion back to her feet again.

The suspect also had his shirt drenched in blood when the officers arrested him on the scene.

“He seemed regretful when he saw her unresponsive body lying in a pool of blood. It appeared as if she was dead by then,” said the source.