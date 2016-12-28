COP ACCUSED OF TAKING BRIBE FIRED

MBABANE – National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula has dismissed the police officer who was accused of among other things accepting a bribe from alleged dagga dealers.



Constable Senzo Dlamini’s dismissal from work by the national commissioner comes after he was found guilty of five counts of misconduct by the police tribunal.

Dlamini was based at the Mbabane Police Station.

In one of the counts, the dismissed police officer was said to have with intent to defeat the cause of justice, caused to be burnt and/or destroyed five bags of dagga, which were potential exhibits in a case of contravening the Pharmacy Act.



He was also found guilty of having unlawfully accepted money to the amount of E200 as a present and/or reward or token of appreciation for not arresting Mazwi Hlophe, Thabo Bongiswa Mhlanga and Merchant Comrade, whom he had found with the five bags of dagga. Dlamini is said to have shared and utilised the dagga without the knowledge or permission of the national commissioner of police.

According to the charge sheet that was used during the disciplinary hearing, Dlamini with another police officer, were reported to have also failed to inform the shift supervisor that they had found Hlophe, Mhlanga and Comrade in possession of five bags of dagga at Mountain Drive in Mbabane.



They (Dlamini and the other police officer) were also found guilty of having failed to arrest the three, whom they had entertained a reasonable suspicion; that what they found in their possession were bags of dagga.

Dlamini was dismissed by the national commissioner of police through a memorandum dated November 29, 2016.



“As you will recall or be aware, you were tried by Board officers and you were convicted on five counts and sentenced to a fine of E200 each. In addition to the fine imposed, the Board made a recommendation for your dismissal in accordance to Section 22 of the Police Act of 1957 as amended. Through this communication, you are informed that I have confirmed the conviction, but set aside the sentence,” reads part of the memo to Dlamini signed by the national commissioner.



Magagula further informed Dlamini that following the board’s recommendation and in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 29(d) of the Police Act he was dismissed from work with immediate effect.

The national commissioner further told Dlamini that pursuant to his dismissal he was instructed to return all items of uniforms and accoutrements issued to him by the regional commissioner.