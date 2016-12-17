SOMEONE OUT TO TARNISH OUR NAME - SOMI

MATSAPHA – The Swaziland Oil Mill Industry (SOMI) is suspecting foul play following a message circulating on social media discrediting the quality of the cooking oil they manufacture.



The company is the sole manufacturer of cooking oil in the country and it distributes it through a medium to almost all shops countrywide. The claims that are making rounds on social media touch on SOMI’s products.

The circulating message comes in the form of a warning.



“This is first-hand information I discovered when doing inspection in their factory in Matsapha.

I reported this to Matsapha Town Board and we made a joint inspection. The employer apologised,” reads the partly edited warning.

Managing Director Mahomed Daud said they were aware of circulating WhatsApp message, before adding that they make all our raw material purchases in South Africa and in Swaziland.

He said all the time these goods are accompanied with certificates reflecting that they were tested and were found to be of good quality standards.



Documents



Daud backed his responses with documents, which show all the processes that the exported goods undertake before they are actually considered for usage in manufacturing fresh cooking oil.

These included standards certificates issued by a reputable regional quality testing company, inspection reports by the Matsapha Municipality and test results from the company laboratory.



He said he has never had even one inspection that was conducted as a result of a complaint and insisted all were just routine on-the-spot checks.

“We do not know the source but we suspect it could be someone who is bitter about us and they want to tarnish our reputation. Why is the person hiding their identity? He/she is not even naming any of the people he allegedly reported the matter to.”