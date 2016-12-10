PUPIL EMBARRASSED TO TAKE CONDOMS AT SHOP



HLATIKhULU – A Form II pupil who was too self-assured in school could not stand the criticism that was given to her after she fell pregnant.



*Busi said her behaviour also let her down in that she could not pick condoms from the local shop where they are placed for anyone because of the perception that people would have about her when they saw her taking them.

The eight-month pregnant teenager said her parents have agreed to take her back to school despite that she has disappointed them.



When the Swazi News team arrived at her home at Nyanyali she was preparing to attend lectures offered by the Family Life Association of Swaziland (FLAS), which are held on Tuesdays at noon underneath a tree situated next to Busi’s home.

“I am aware that the pregnancy has caused me more embarrassment than picking condoms from the shop would have done, but I am getting over it,” she said.

Busi was interviewed in the presence of her aunt who said she did not spend a lot of time with her.

“She comes here to visit, otherwise she lives with her mother in another community,” the aunt said.