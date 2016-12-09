NO SUITABLE PRISON FACILITIES FOR DISABLED ‘DD’ CONVICT

MANZINI – A Hope House patient, who has a disability and confined to a wheelchair, was on Wednesday charged with a drink-driving offence.



Sibonginkhosi Magagula (33) who came to court in diapers and a catheter to pass urine was nabbed by the police and later taken to court.

The Matsapha traffic police officers arrested him near Swazi Auto Truck along the Seventh Street Avenue while he was driving his specially designed vehicle, which was donated to him recently at the Hope House.

When his alcohol content was tested, it was found to be 1.39mg/l per litre when the legal limit stands 0.37mg/l per litre. When he was ordered to produce his driver’s licence, he failed to do so and was further slapped with another traffic offence. Magagula was, however, released on his own recognisance and ordered to return to court in the morning.



Upon his return at the Matsapha Circuit Court, Magistrate Lucia Lukhele had to leave her chambers upstairs and trial the matter inside one of the Traffic Department offices.



During his appearance in court, Magagula pleaded guilty to both charges and told the court that he got injured while on duty in a company situated in Matsapha. He further stated that he had developed an infection on his buttocks and had blisters due to his condition and used a catheter to relieve himself.



He was sentenced to one year imprisonment with an option of a E2 000 fine. He was further sentenced to one month imprisonment with an option of E500 fine for failing to produce his driver’s licence.