BUY CASH ROBBERY: E81 000 RECOVERED AT POLICE ROADBLOCK

MBABANE – Part of the money that was stolen at Buy Cash Hardware was recovered during a roadblock that had been mounted by traffic police at Nkoyoyo.



The police arrested two men during the roadblock after being found in possession of E81 000 believed to be part of the cash that was stolen during the robbery that occurred on Monday at the Pigg’s Peak branch of Buy Cash Hardware. The duo was arrested on the same morning of the robbery.



The traffic police were at Nkoyoyo, stopping every vehicle and checking if they were roadworthy, only to find large amounts of money totaling E81 000 stashed in some parts of the car.



A bulk of it was found under the seats, neatly stashed in money bags.

When the two men were questioned about the money, they could not give a clear answer until suspicions led the traffic police to believe that they were wanted suspects.



“Having so much money so early in the morning was the giveaway,” stated a motorist who was also stopped at the roadblock. The two were then handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and investigations led police to the robbery committed at Pigg’s Peak where E172 000 was taken at Buy Cash Hardware’s safe on Monday morning.



Security guards had spotted the men before the robbery and they rushed to inform the police about it.

Upon their return with the police, the men had fled.