PUPILS RIOT OVER EXCLUSION AT HEAD TEACHER’S FAREWELL PARTY

MANZINI – Police were called to intervene as Sidvokodvo Nazarene High School pupils rioted over a farewell function of the school’s former head teacher which they were not invited to attend.



The incident took place last Wednesday, just after the pupils finished writing their examination papers for the day.

Their main grievance was that the school compelled them to pay E100 contribution fee for the farewell function but they, together with their parents, were not invited to the event. It was attended by the staff and school committee members only.

A well-placed source within the school said on Wednesday, the school prepared one of the classrooms as a venue for the event and further told the pupils to go home after writing their examinations for the day.

He said some pupils learnt about the event and they discussed it with their school mates who are in Forms I, II and IV.



A group of concerned pupils, mainly boys, gathered under a tree in the school yard and they started chanting political songs and slogans. Their noise attracted the attention of the other pupils who were not aware of the matter.

The group increased as more pupils joined in. Afterwards, they marched to the school’s main gate and locked it.

“They proceeded to the classroom which was prepared for the event and locked it too.”



The source said staff and school committee members who were already at the school for the event, watched in dismay as the pupils who were carrying placards, tree branches and sticks were toyi-toying around the school.

The school administrators tried to stop the pupils but in vain as they seemed to gain momentum when leaders of the school tried to talk to them.

Soon afterwards, police arrived and by using minimal force, they managed to disperse the pupils and further opened the locked gate and classroom.

Thereafter, the farewell function went ahead under the supervision of the police.

Again, on Thursday, some pupils tried to seek answers from the headteacher’s office but their quest was not fruitful as police came to monitor the situation.



David Ndzabandzaba, the Head teacher of the school, said he would not comment on the matter because he was still compiling a written report which he would submit to the school grantee and Regional Education Office (REO).

Meanwhile, Vusi Magagula, the School Committee Chairman, who was reluctant to talk to this publication, said the money which was paid by the parents was quite meagre as most of them did not pay it. He said that was why they decided to use it to buy gifts instead of hosting a big ceremony.



Again, the Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the incident. She the police went there to maintain peace and order.